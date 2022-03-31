Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Statesville, NC
