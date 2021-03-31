Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Statesville, NC
