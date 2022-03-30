Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC
