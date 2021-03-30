Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.