Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Statesville, NC
