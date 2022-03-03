 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

