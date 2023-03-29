Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.