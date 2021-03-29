Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 59 degrees is today's…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecaste…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the St…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatur…