Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …