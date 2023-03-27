It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Tod…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast …