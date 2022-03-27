Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.