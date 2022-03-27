Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 d…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?