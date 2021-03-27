Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the St…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperature…