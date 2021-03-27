 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

