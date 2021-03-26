The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Statesville, NC
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
