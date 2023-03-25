The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Statesville, NC
