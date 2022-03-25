Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

