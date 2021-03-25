The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
