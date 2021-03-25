Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.