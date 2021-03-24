Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC
