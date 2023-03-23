Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Tod…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …