Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Statesville, NC
