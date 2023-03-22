Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Statesville, NC
