Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in t…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Light rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 6…