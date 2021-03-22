 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

