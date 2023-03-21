Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.