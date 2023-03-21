Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …