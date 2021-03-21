Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.