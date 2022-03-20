Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC
