 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert