Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Statesville, NC
