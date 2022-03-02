 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

