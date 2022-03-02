Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.