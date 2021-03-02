Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.