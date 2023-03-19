Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.