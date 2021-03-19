Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.