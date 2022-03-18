Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Statesville, NC
