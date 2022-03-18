Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.