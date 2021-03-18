Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.