Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC
