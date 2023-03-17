Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.