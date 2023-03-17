Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect c…