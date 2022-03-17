It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tod…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesv…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening in Statesville: Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the State…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Rain. Low 41F. Winds SSE at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…