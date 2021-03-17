Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC
