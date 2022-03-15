Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC
