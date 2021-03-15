 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

