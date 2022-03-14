 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

