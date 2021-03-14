Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
For the drive home in Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing m…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 d…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast cal…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…