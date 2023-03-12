Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.