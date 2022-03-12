 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

