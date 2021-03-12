Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC
