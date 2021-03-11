It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC
