Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.