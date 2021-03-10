 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert