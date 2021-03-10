Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.