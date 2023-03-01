Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Statesville, NC
