Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South.