 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert