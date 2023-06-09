Temperatures will be warm Friday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …