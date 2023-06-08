Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.